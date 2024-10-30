News & Insights

Sprouts Farmers Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 30, 2024 — 04:39 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from Sprouts Farmers ( (SFM) ).

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with net sales rising 14% to $1.9 billion and comparable store sales increasing by 8.4%. The company also saw a significant boost in earnings per share, reaching $0.91 compared to $0.64 in the previous year. Sprouts opened nine new stores, bringing the total to 428 across 23 states, and ended the quarter with $310 million in cash. Looking ahead, Sprouts anticipates continued growth with projected sales increases and plans to open more stores in 2024.

