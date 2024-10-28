Sprouts Farmers to Post Q3 Earnings: Is Comps Growth in the Cards?

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM is set to announce its third-quarter 2024 earnings results on Oct. 30 after the market closes, and all eyes are on the grocer’s comparable store sales. With consumer preferences increasingly shifting toward fresh and organic foods, Sprouts Farmers has positioned itself as a standout in the natural foods segment. However, the question remains: Will the company’s third-quarter results demonstrate sustained momentum in comparable store sales, or will recent economic pressures hinder its growth trajectory?

Insights Into Sprouts Farmers’ Comparable Sales

Building on the solid 6.7% growth in comparable store sales achieved in the second quarter, Sprouts Farmers is expected to have maintained this positive momentum. This reflects the ongoing consumer demand for natural and organic products and the effectiveness of the company's strategic initiatives.



Sprouts Farmers is likely to have benefited from its focus on convenient, health-centric meal solutions. With more customers seeking nutritious, ready-to-eat options, Sprouts Farmers’ expanded range of grab-and-go meals, healthy snacks and prepared foods provides a practical solution that supports repeat purchases and drives in-store traffic.



Enhanced inventory management is also likely to have played a key role in driving comparable store sales growth. Sprouts Farmers has invested in upgrading inventory systems and category management capabilities, enabling stores to stock fresher and more relevant products. This has resulted in fewer stockouts and waste, ensuring that shelves are consistently filled with desirable items that meet customers’ health and wellness needs.



Advancements in online ordering and e-commerce logistics have strengthened Sprouts Farmers’ ability to meet demand efficiently, allowing the brand to maintain and grow customer loyalty across physical and digital channels. The combination of an expanded reach, a developing loyalty program and a robust lineup of private label offerings encourages return visits and increases basket sizes, contributing to comparable store sales growth.



Given these factors, we anticipate a favorable impact on Sprouts Farmers’ top line. For the quarter under review, we expect comparable store sales growth of about 4%.

How Do Consensus Estimates Measure Up for SFM?

The favorable trends observed in the second quarter, including decent comparable store sales growth and successful e-commerce initiatives, are anticipated to persist in the third quarter, positioning Sprouts Farmers for continued success in a dynamic retail environment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues stands at $1.87 billion, which indicates an increase of 9.2% from the prior-year reported figure. On the earnings front, the consensus estimate has risen by a penny to 76 cents a share over the past seven days, implying a 16.9% year-over-year increase.



Sprouts Farmers has an Earnings ESP of +9.84% and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1, 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

