Sprott Trust Sees Robust Gains in Bullion Investments

November 15, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units (CEF) has released an update.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust reported a strong performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with a significant increase in unrealized gains in both gold and silver bullion compared to 2023. The Trust achieved a 28.3% return, aligning closely with market trends, while managing to keep its operating expenses stable. Its units, traded on the NYSE Arca and TSX, reflected the positive performance with a notable increase in closing prices compared to the previous year.

