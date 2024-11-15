Sprott Trust Sees Robust Gains in Bullion Investments

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units (CEF) has released an update.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust reported a strong performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with a significant increase in unrealized gains in both gold and silver bullion compared to 2023. The Trust achieved a 28.3% return, aligning closely with market trends, while managing to keep its operating expenses stable. Its units, traded on the NYSE Arca and TSX, reflected the positive performance with a notable increase in closing prices compared to the previous year.

For further insights into CEF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.