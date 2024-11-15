News & Insights

Sprott Trust Sees Asset Growth Amidst Market Fluctuations

November 15, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Trust Units (SPPP) has released an update.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust reported a net asset value increase to $150.6 million as of September 30, 2024, driven by additional unit issuance and investments in platinum and palladium bullion. Despite a slight decline in unit prices on the NYSE Arca and TSX, the Trust showed improved performance over the previous year with a -6.3% return, outperforming last year’s -24.2%. This suggests a growing investor interest in precious metal assets amidst fluctuating market conditions.

