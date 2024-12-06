News & Insights

Sprott Trust Expands Equity Program for Growth

December 06, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Trust Units (SPPP) has released an update.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has expanded its at-the-market equity program by adding more sales agents to issue up to $50 million in units in the U.S. and Canada. The proceeds from this program will be used to acquire physical platinum and palladium bullion, aligning with the Trust’s investment goals. This move aims to enhance the Trust’s asset base and market presence.

