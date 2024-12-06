Sprott Trust Expands Equity Program for Growth

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Trust Units (SPPP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has expanded its at-the-market equity program by adding more sales agents to issue up to $50 million in units in the U.S. and Canada. The proceeds from this program will be used to acquire physical platinum and palladium bullion, aligning with the Trust’s investment goals. This move aims to enhance the Trust’s asset base and market presence.

For further insights into SPPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.