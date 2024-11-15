News & Insights

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Reports Strong Asset Growth

November 15, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Units (PHYS) has released an update.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust has seen a significant increase in the value of its assets, reporting a 27.1% return for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, as gold prices surged. The Trust’s net assets rose to $8.62 billion, with its units trading on the NYSE Arca and TSX experiencing a notable rise in value. This growth was accompanied by successful issuance of new units and redemption activities, highlighting strong investor interest.

