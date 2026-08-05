Sprott Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Sprott Inc. (SII) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $34.26 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $13.50 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $80.22 million from $65.17 million last year.

Sprott Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.26 Mln. vs. $13.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $80.22 Mln vs. $65.17 Mln last year.

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