Sprott Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Sprott Inc. (SII) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $29.21 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $11.95 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 229.7% to $142.95 million from $43.36 million last year.

Sprott Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.21 Mln. vs. $11.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $142.95 Mln vs. $43.36 Mln last year.

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