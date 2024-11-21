Sprintex Limited Rectifies Disclosure Errors to ASX

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.
Sprintex Limited has disclosed a series of inadvertent reporting errors concerning directors’ securities to the ASX. The company is taking corrective measures by updating its disclosures to ensure compliance and has emphasized its commitment to accurate and timely reporting. These developments highlight the importance of transparency and adherence to financial regulations for maintaining investor trust.
