Sprintex Limited Faces Trading Suspension Amid Compliance Issues

November 14, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities from the ASX pending a Supreme Court decision related to compliance issues. The company is addressing past failures to lodge required financial notices and reports, with a court hearing scheduled for 18 November 2024. Trading is expected to resume by 19 November or upon an official announcement of the court’s outcome.

