Sprintex Limited Corrects Convertible Note Errors

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited has announced a correction to its convertible note balance due to administrative oversights in previous filings. The company has now lodged the necessary documents to rectify these errors, which involve convertible notes issued in 2023 and 2024. This move underscores Sprintex’s commitment to maintaining transparency and precision in its financial disclosures.

