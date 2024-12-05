Sprinklr price target raised to $9.50 from $8 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Clark Wright raised the firm’s price target on Sprinklr (CXM) to $9.50 from $8 but keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings marked a positive progression in the story with better than expected top line results and an acceleration in cRPO – Current Remaining Performance Obligation – growth partially offset by another quarter of elevated churn levels and renewal headwinds, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The management also raised its FY25 revenue guide, but elevated expenses resulted in a lowered Q4 profitability outlook, the firm adds.
