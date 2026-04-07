Spring Cleaning Your Portfolio: 4 Stocks With Rising Risks Heading Into Q2

The transition from the first to the second quarter of a trading year often prompts a shift in investor sentiment. Following a period of significant volatility in late March, when geopolitical risks and inflation concerns weighed on the major indices, many high-profile equities are facing increased scrutiny. The market is moving away from a growth-at-any-cost mindset. Instead, there is a clear focus on fundamental stability and margin preservation. This phase of the market cycle requires an objective look at popular holdings. Some of these stocks may no longer offer the same risk-to-reward ratio that drove their initial gains.

As the weather changes, investors often engage in spring cleaning. They evaluate which positions still fit their long-term goals and which ones have become too heavy with risk. A new quarter serves as a natural reset point. It allows for a reassessment of valuation, demand, and execution. Several stocks that dominated headlines last year and even last quarter are now showing signs of fatigue. Looking at the numerical data helps clarify why some portfolios might benefit from a lighter exposure to these names. This is not about selling in a panic. It is about acknowledging that what worked in the early part of the year may face significant headwinds in the coming months.

NVIDIA and the High Bar for Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) currently sits at a market capitalization of $4.3 trillion. This is a massive number that reflects its dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector . However, the stock has decreased about 5% since the beginning of the year. This decline is happening even though the company continues to report strong numbers. It suggests a gap between what the company achieves and what investors expect.

One way to measure this gap is through the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). This metric shows how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of a company's profit. NVIDIA's trailing P/E ratio is about 36. However, its forward P/E ratio is near 64. A forward P/E ratio uses estimated future earnings. When this number is much higher than the trailing ratio, it means investors are paying today for growth that has not happened yet. This creates a scenario where the stock is priced for perfection.

Recent price action supports this concern. NVIDIA reported quarterly earnings on Feb. 25, 2026. It reported earnings per share of $1.62, beating the expert estimate of $1.54. Despite this win, the stock is roughly flat over the last 30 days. External factors are also emerging. A global helium shortage is currently threatening semiconductor sector production, and the company is navigating complex international deals, such as a $2.5 billion chip agreement with ByteDance. While the company maintains strong net margins of 55.6%, the stock price is currently vulnerable to a crowded trade, as many investors may seek to lock in profits.

Tesla and the Pressure of Narrowing Profit Margins

The electric vehicle sector is also facing a difficult transition. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading at about $350, down 21% since Jan. 1. The most concerning data point is a 3.1% year-over-year decline in revenue.

When revenue drops, it usually means the company is selling fewer cars or selling them at much lower prices. Tesla has used 0% interest-rate financing and subprime lending to keep cars moving. While this helps sales numbers, it weighs heavily on the bottom line.

Tesla's net margin currently sits at 4%. Investors are now focused on the upcoming delivery report due on April 2, 2026. This report will be a major catalyst for Tesla’s stock price . If delivery numbers are low, the downward pressure on the stock could continue.

Leadership has shifted the narrative toward the Cybercab autonomous fleet and artificial intelligence. While these are exciting long-term prospects, they do not solve the immediate problem of shrinking margins from the current vehicle lineup. The projected earnings growth of 32.42% remains a bright spot, but the stock is currently in the yellow zone for financial health, according to TradeSmith.

Rivian and the High Cost of Scaling Production

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is in a more difficult position than its larger competitors. The stock is trading near $15, which is an over 20% drop for the year.

Rivian is still in its scaling phase, which means it is spending a lot of money to grow. This is reflected in a net margin of -67.68%. Revenue also decreased 25.8% in the most recent quarter. A major risk for Rivian is cash burn, which is the rate at which a company spends its available money before generating a profit.

There are also signals from company leadership that suggest caution. CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of stock on March 20, 2026. When a high-level executive sells shares during a period of scaling, it can raise questions about near-term price stability. On a positive note, Rivian recently won a legal battle in Washington state that allows it to sell cars directly to customers. This could lower costs over time. However, the immediate challenge is manufacturing the new R2 platform efficiently. Until the company can show a path toward positive margins, the stock remains a high-risk holding for the second quarter.

NIKE and the High Stakes of a Brand Turnaround

NIKE (NYSE: NKE) is a primary example of execution risk. The stock is trading in the mid-$40's. This represents a more than 30% decline since the start of the year. The company is currently undergoing a massive operational reset under the Win Now strategy, but the results have been slow to appear.

Nike beat Q3 estimates on March 31, but shares closed down about 15% the following session, hitting decade-plus lows. The culprit was forward guidance: management warned Q4 sales would fall 2–4%, versus Wall Street's expectation of a 1.9% increase, with Greater China expected to decline 20%. Investors concluded that CEO Elliott Hill's turnaround will take longer than hoped.

However, there is evidence of internal confidence. CEO Elliott Hill recently purchased approximately 16,000 shares . This suggests that leadership believes the current price is a floor.

NIKE also offers a 3.7% dividend yield . This may attract value investors who are willing to wait for a recovery. Despite these supportive factors, the stock is currently in a red zone for financial health, according to TradeSmith.

Moving Forward With Data-Driven Decisions

As the market enters April, the story is no longer just about what worked in the past. High valuations in tech and margin pressures in the automotive world are real challenges. Similarly, retail turnarounds require time and consistent execution. By paying attention to earnings reports and valuation metrics, investors can make more informed choices. Staying disciplined and focused on the data is the best way to handle the transition into a new quarter. Moving forward with caution may help protect capital during these shifting times.

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