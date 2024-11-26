Spotlight on Toast: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Toast. Our analysis of options history for Toast (NYSE:TOST) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $516,830, and 6 were calls, valued at $233,590.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $48.0 for Toast over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Toast options trades today is 370.89 with a total volume of 2,738.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Toast's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $48.0 over the last 30 days.

Toast Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TOST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.1 $6.25 $40.00 $375.0K 158 600 TOST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $47.00 $71.8K 32 1 TOST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.05 $2.94 $3.01 $43.00 $45.1K 1.4K 159 TOST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.15 $8.95 $9.0 $40.00 $45.0K 913 50 TOST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $0.45 $0.44 $0.45 $42.00 $44.8K 104 1.0K

About Toast

Toast is a us-based restaurant technology company that provides point-of-sale, payment processing, and various software services to 127,000 restaurant locations across the United States as of September 2024. The firm generates sales from software subscription fees, as a percentage take rate from each financial transaction it processes, from loan origination and servicing fees from its Toast Capital arm, and from hardware installation and professional services. Unlike competitors, Toast intermediates every payment transaction on its platform, processing some $126 billion in gross platform volume in 2023. The firm's product offerings span point-of-sale systems, inventory and payroll management, delivery integration, e-commerce ordering, reservation management, and loyalty programs.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Toast, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Toast Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,984,979, the price of TOST is up by 1.6%, reaching $43.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Toast

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Toast, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

