Spotlight on Red Cat Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Red Cat Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Red Cat Hldgs (NASDAQ:RCAT) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $615,270, and 8 were calls, valued at $454,252.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $6.0 to $19.0 for Red Cat Hldgs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Red Cat Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Red Cat Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $6.0 to $19.0, over the past month.

Red Cat Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $19.00 $130.2K 165 654 RCAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $4.7 $5.8 $10.00 $115.4K 638 600 RCAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.5 $5.1 $5.7 $10.00 $114.0K 638 250 RCAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.7 $3.2 $3.4 $11.00 $88.4K 1.1K 285 RCAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.9 $4.9 $5.8 $10.00 $87.0K 638 400

About Red Cat Hldgs

Red Cat Holdings Inc is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally. Red Cat's suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for night-time operations, and Skypersonic, a provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments.

Where Is Red Cat Hldgs Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 6,720,387, with RCAT's price down by -3.74%, positioned at $11.33. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

