Spotlight on Nebius Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nebius Group.

Looking at options history for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $257,585 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $429,907.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.5 to $30.0 for Nebius Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nebius Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nebius Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $17.5 to $30.0, over the past month.

Nebius Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.3 $0.95 $1.2 $25.00 $180.0K 15.1K 2.9K NBIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $3.3 $2.55 $3.2 $25.00 $119.3K 3.0K 446 NBIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.2 $1.8 $2.05 $17.50 $110.0K 1.2K 794 NBIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.95 $1.45 $1.95 $20.00 $97.5K 3.5K 503 NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.4 $1.0 $1.21 $25.00 $50.6K 15.1K 1.2K

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

In light of the recent options history for Nebius Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Nebius Group With a trading volume of 1,332,696, the price of NBIS is down by -3.34%, reaching $18.95. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

