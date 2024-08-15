Spotlight on Estee Lauder Cos: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Estee Lauder Cos.

Looking at options history for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $178,326 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $409,420.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $155.0 for Estee Lauder Cos during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Estee Lauder Cos's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Estee Lauder Cos's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $155.0, over the past month.

Estee Lauder Cos Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.7 $125.00 $110.5K 260 196 EL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.7 $125.00 $75.2K 260 196 EL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $2.7 $2.65 $2.71 $91.00 $61.6K 113 437 EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.1 $4.3 $155.00 $61.4K 3.4K 213 EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.1 $5.8 $5.8 $110.00 $58.0K 1.0K 101

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (52% of 2023 sales), makeup (28%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 28% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 33% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

In light of the recent options history for Estee Lauder Cos, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Estee Lauder Cos's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,762,007, the price of EL is up by 3.83%, reaching $95.14. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Estee Lauder Cos options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.