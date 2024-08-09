Spotlight on ARM Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ARM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for ARM Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $439,075, and 8 are calls, amounting to $428,500.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $270.0 for ARM Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ARM Holdings stands at 1474.2, with a total volume reaching 608.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ARM Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $40.55 $39.7 $40.55 $160.00 $263.5K 931 0 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $158.0 $153.55 $155.75 $270.00 $107.9K 24 7 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $16.5 $15.7 $15.94 $105.00 $79.7K 1.2K 51 ARM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $15.4 $14.75 $15.1 $105.00 $75.5K 1.2K 101 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $15.0 $13.85 $15.0 $105.00 $60.0K 214 41

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Present Market Standing of ARM Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 395,343, the ARM's price is up by 0.11%, now at $118.56. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 98 days. What The Experts Say On ARM Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $155.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $173. An analyst from Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $130. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $170. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $125. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for ARM Holdings, targeting a price of $180.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ARM Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

