Spotlight on Advance Auto Parts: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Advance Auto Parts.

Looking at options history for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $143,143 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $80,336.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $42.5 and $55.0 for Advance Auto Parts, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advance Auto Parts's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advance Auto Parts's whale trades within a strike price range from $42.5 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Advance Auto Parts 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.3 $47.50 $36.0K 110 69 AAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.1 $5.6 $6.0 $55.00 $29.4K 250 53 AAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.0 $5.7 $5.88 $50.00 $28.2K 977 48 AAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.9 $9.9 $52.50 $26.7K 44 28 AAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.4 $5.35 $5.35 $52.50 $26.2K 430 252

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts is a leading auto parts retailer in North America with over 5,000 store and branch locations. About 60% of the firm's sales are geared toward the professional channel, with the remaining 40% going to the do-it-yourself market. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, Advance manages thousands of stock-keeping units conducive to various vehicle makes and models. The retailer primarily competes on the basis of inventory availability and service speed, making the operating efficiency of its hub and spoke distribution model critical to meeting customer needs.

In light of the recent options history for Advance Auto Parts, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Advance Auto Parts's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,383,561, with AAP's price down by -0.08%, positioned at $49.11. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 79 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Advance Auto Parts

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $54.2.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Advance Auto Parts, maintaining a target price of $55. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Advance Auto Parts, targeting a price of $46. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Advance Auto Parts, targeting a price of $60. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $65. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Advance Auto Parts with a target price of $45.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advance Auto Parts options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.