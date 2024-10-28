Spotify price target raised to $470 from $420 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Spotify (SPOT) to $470 from $420 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s analysis of incremental gross margins indicates further expansion ahead of consensus. Wells thinks Spotify’s strategy plus evolving industry dynamics support the flow-through. Spotify is the firm’s top long-term Media idea given its differentiated margin/profit outlook.

