Sportradar upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Samuel Nielsen upgraded Sportradar (SRAD) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $15, up from $12, after meeting with management. The firm came away “incrementally encouraged” with Sportradar’s s ability to leverage its sports data rights to innovate on product and generate pricing power that is garnering higher share of wallet. This creates a favorable set up for margin expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan sees multiple upcoming catalysts that should provide upside to shares, including easier comparisons in the Q4.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SRAD:
- Bet On It: UK officials mull tax increases on online casinos and bookmakers
- Sportradar price target raised to $14 from $12 at Benchmark
- Sportradar Appoints New Executive Amid Growth
- Nevada reports August statewide gaming win down 3.8% to $1.16B
- Flutter expectations signal growth for Genius Sports, Sportradar, says Benchmark
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.