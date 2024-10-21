News & Insights

Stocks

Sportradar upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

October 21, 2024 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Samuel Nielsen upgraded Sportradar (SRAD) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $15, up from $12, after meeting with management. The firm came away “incrementally encouraged” with Sportradar’s s ability to leverage its sports data rights to innovate on product and generate pricing power that is garnering higher share of wallet. This creates a favorable set up for margin expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan sees multiple upcoming catalysts that should provide upside to shares, including easier comparisons in the Q4.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SRAD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.