Sportradar announces multiyear agreement with MLB

Sportradar (SRAD) announced a multiyear agreement with Major League Baseball, MLB, to offer sports performance analysis of amateur baseball prospects, through its Synergy Coaching and Scouting solution, to the league and its 30 Clubs. This new partnership will revolutionize player talent scouting through Sportradar’s technology and highlights Sportradar’s commitment to delivering innovative and game-changing solutions to the league. Under the agreement, MLB and its 30 Clubs will gain access to a depth of player analysis and insights with event coverage expanding significantly, from 3,300 to more than 20,000 games – an over 600% increase. This includes college, international, professional partner leagues and leading amateur leagues, such as the MLB Draft League, the Appalachian League and MLB Develops events, and, for the first time, top high school events.

