SPLB Offers Higher Yield and Lower Fees, While LQD May Help Limit Risk

Key Points

SPLB and LQD both offer exposure to U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds.

SPLB stands out for its lower fees and higher yield.

LQD, by comparison, brings a slightly larger asset base and milder drawdowns.

The iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:LQD) and State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:SPLB) both target U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, but differ in fees, yield, and risk profile. Here’s how these two options stack up for investors seeking core bond exposure.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric LQD SPLB Issuer iShares SPDR Expense ratio 0.14% 0.04% 1-yr return (as of Nov. 6, 2025) 1.34% -1.04 Dividend yield 4.35% 5.13% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.42 2.05 AUM $31.79 billion $908.06 million

SPLB offers lower annual fees, with an expense ratio of just 0.04% compared to LQD’s 0.14%. SPLB also offers a higher yield of 5.2%, which may appeal to income-focused investors seeking a bigger payout from their bond allocation.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric LQD SPLB Max drawdown (5 y) 24.96% 34.47% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $810.94 $705.61

What's inside

SPLB focuses on long-term, investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds with maturities of 10 years or more. The portfolio holds 2,960 securities, and with a 16-year track record, it offers a long performance history for review.

LQD, by contrast, delivers exposure to a broader range of investment-grade corporate bonds across different maturities. Its portfolio is slightly larger, with 2,998 holdings. Both funds offer broad diversification without sector tilts or notable quirks.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Foolish take

SPLB and LQD are strong options to gain exposure to a wide variety of investment-grade corporate bonds. Both funds offer plenty of diversification with nearly 3,000 holdings each, as well as similar annual returns.

Their differences lie primarily in their fee structures, dividends, and risk profiles. SPLB has a clear advantage in terms of fees and dividend yield, boasting a lower expense ratio (0.04% compared to 0.14%) and higher yield (5.13% compared to 4.35%). That can give this fund an edge for income-focused investors aiming to minimize fees.

However, LQD has an advantage when it comes to limiting risk. With a lower beta and smaller max drawdown, this ETF has experienced fewer price swings in the last few years compared to SPLB. While past performance doesn't predict future returns, this could be a selling point for more risk-averse investors.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges its investors.

Dividend yield: Annual income from dividends, expressed as a percentage of the investment's current price.

Beta: A measure of an investment's volatility compared to the overall market, often the S&P 500.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets managed by a fund or investment firm.

Drawdown: The decline from a fund's peak value to its lowest point over a specific period.

Investment grade: Bonds rated as relatively low risk of default by major credit rating agencies.

Corporate bond: A debt security issued by a corporation to raise capital, paying interest to investors.

Maturity: The length of time until a bond's principal is repaid to investors.

Portfolio: The collection of investments held by a fund or individual.

Sector: A group of companies or investments sharing similar business activities or industries.

Yield: The income return on an investment, typically expressed as an annual percentage rate.



Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.