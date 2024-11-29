Splash Beverage price target lowered to 50c from $1 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Splash Beverage (SBEV) to 50c from $1 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The business stalled until new funding agreements are completed, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says management indicated that it has begun reinvesting in the e-commerce platform, which should drive stronger revenue performance in Q4 and 2025.

