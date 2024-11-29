News & Insights

Stocks
SBEV

Splash Beverage price target lowered to 50c from $1 at H.C. Wainwright

November 29, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Splash Beverage (SBEV) to 50c from $1 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The business stalled until new funding agreements are completed, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says management indicated that it has begun reinvesting in the e-commerce platform, which should drive stronger revenue performance in Q4 and 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SBEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.