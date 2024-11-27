Spirit Blockchain Acquires Dogecoin Portfolio Holdings

SPIRIT Blockchain Capital, Inc. (TSE:SPIR) has released an update.
Spirit Blockchain Capital has announced its acquisition of Dogecoin Portfolio Holdings Corp., enhancing its role in the blockchain and digital asset management sectors. This move aims to leverage Dogecoin’s large user base and its cultural significance to attract more investors and boost innovation in digital asset products.
