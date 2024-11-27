Spirit Blockchain Acquires Dogecoin Holdings

SPIRIT Blockchain Capital, Inc. (TSE:SPIR) has released an update.

Spirit Blockchain Capital has announced its acquisition of Dogecoin Portfolio Holdings Corp., aiming to strengthen its position in the blockchain and digital asset realm. This move involves issuing 14 million common shares and warrants to Dogecoin Holdings shareholders, facilitating a strategic integration that promises long-term value for both parties.

