News & Insights

Stocks

Spirit Airlines Embarks on Strategic Financial Restructuring

November 18, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spirit Airlines ( (SAVE) ) has issued an update.

Spirit Airlines has initiated a comprehensive financial restructuring plan under Chapter 11 to reduce debt and enhance financial flexibility, backed by a supermajority of its bondholders. This strategic move includes a $350 million equity investment, a $300 million debtor-in-possession financing, and aims to equitize $795 million of debt. Operations will continue as normal, ensuring no disruption for passengers, while the company’s stock is expected to be delisted. Spirit aims to emerge stronger and more competitive with enhanced travel options by early 2025.

Find detailed analytics on SAVE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.