Spirit AeroSystems reports Q3 EPS ($3.03), consensus (37c)

Reports Q3 revenue $1.5B, consensus $1.7B. “We remain on track to close the acquisition by Boeing in mid-2025, while also continuing to focus on safety, compliance and quality,” said Pat Shanahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Spirit AeroSystems (SPR).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.