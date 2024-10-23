Spirit AeroSystems reports Q3 EPS ($3.03), consensus (37c)

Reports Q3 revenue $1.5B, consensus $1.7B. “We remain on track to close the acquisition by Boeing in mid-2025, while also continuing to focus on safety, compliance and quality,” said Pat Shanahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Spirit AeroSystems (SPR).
