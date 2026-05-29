Spire (SR) Shares Enter Oversold Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Spire Inc (Symbol: SR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $82.27 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Spire Inc, the RSI reading has hit 27.7 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 44.2, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 38.6, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 70.2, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 24.3. A bullish investor could look at SR's 27.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SR's low point in its 52 week range is $71.235 per share, with $95.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.53. Spire Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day.

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