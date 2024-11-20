Spire sees FY25 adjusted EPS $4.40-$4.60, consensus $4.55

“Spire’s (SR) long-term adjusted earnings per share growth target remains 5%-7% using the original fiscal 2024 guidance midpoint of $4.35 per share as a base. Earnings per share growth is driven by an expected long-term 7%-8% annualized rate base growth at Spire Missouri, reflecting our robust capital investment plan, and 6% equity growth at Spire Alabama and Spire Gulf. Spire expects fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS to be in a range of $4.40 to $4.60. Our 10-year capital investment target of $7.4 billion extends through fiscal 2034 and is driven by increasing investment in infrastructure upgrades and new business at the Gas Utilities (98% of capital investment). Capital expenditures for fiscal 2025 are expected to be $790 million.”

