Spire Healthcare Enhances Share Value with Buyback

Spire Healthcare Group has repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, executed through Deutsche Numis on the London Stock Exchange. The shares, bought at prices ranging from 215.75 GBp to 220.50 GBp, will be cancelled, leaving 404,088,352 shares in issue. This move reflects the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially increase shareholder value.

