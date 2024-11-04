News & Insights

Stocks

Spire Healthcare Enhances Share Value with Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Spire Healthcare (GB:SPI) has released an update.

Spire Healthcare Group has repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, executed through Deutsche Numis on the London Stock Exchange. The shares, bought at prices ranging from 215.75 GBp to 220.50 GBp, will be cancelled, leaving 404,088,352 shares in issue. This move reflects the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially increase shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:SPI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.