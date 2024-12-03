Spire Global names Theresa Condor as CEO, Celia Pelaz as COO

Spire Global (SPIR) announced that Theresa Condor, who currently serves as COO and a board member, has been appointed as the new CEO. Condor will assume the role on January 1, 2025, and Founder and CEO Peter Platzer will become Executive Chairman as part of a planned leadership transition. The company has appointed two aerospace industry veterans to join its executive bench. Celia Pelaz, a former Airbus (EADSY) executive, will serve as COO, assuming responsibility for the company’s revenue and operations. Most recently, Pelaz served as COO and a member of the Management Board of HENSOLDT AG, which focuses on sensor technologies for defense and security missions. Gabriel Oehme will serve as Chief Transformation Officer. Oehme spent 22 years at Airbus in roles including operations, business development, procurement and sales.

