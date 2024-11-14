News & Insights

Spire boosts annual dividend to $3.14 from $3.02 per share

The board of directors of Spire (SR) agreed to increase the annual common stock dividend to $3.14 per share from $3.02 per share. The 12c per share increase brings the quarterly rate to 78.5c, an increase of 4.0%. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 11, 2024. “The board’s vote to increase Spire’s dividend reflects our confidence in both the company’s financial position and its long-term growth strategy. Spire will continue to be a compelling investment delivering value to shareholders,” said Rob Jones, chairman of the board of Spire.

