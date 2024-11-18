News & Insights

Stocks

Spire Announces Key Leadership Changes for 2025

November 18, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spire ( (SR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Spire Inc. has announced leadership changes effective January 1, 2025, with Adam Woodard appointed as Executive Vice President and CFO, succeeding the retiring Steve Rasche, who significantly contributed to Spire’s growth as a prominent natural gas company. Woodard, with a strong background in finance and energy, is expected to continue Spire’s success. Tim Krick is also appointed as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, bringing substantial experience from his tenure at Spire and Sigma Aldrich.

For detailed information about SR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.