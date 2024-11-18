Spire Announces Key Leadership Changes for 2025

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Spire ( (SR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Spire Inc. has announced leadership changes effective January 1, 2025, with Adam Woodard appointed as Executive Vice President and CFO, succeeding the retiring Steve Rasche, who significantly contributed to Spire’s growth as a prominent natural gas company. Woodard, with a strong background in finance and energy, is expected to continue Spire’s success. Tim Krick is also appointed as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, bringing substantial experience from his tenure at Spire and Sigma Aldrich.

For detailed information about SR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.