Spir Group ASA Boosts Share Capital for Growth

Sikri Holding AS (DE:57U0) has released an update.
Spir Group ASA is set to increase its share capital by issuing up to 124,480 new shares as part of its employee share purchase program, enhancing its commitment to incentivize its workforce. This move aligns with the company’s broader mission to drive digitization through innovative software solutions in real estate and public administration sectors across the Nordic region.
