News & Insights

Stocks

Spir Group ASA Boosts Share Capital for Growth

December 06, 2024 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sikri Holding AS (DE:57U0) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spir Group ASA is set to increase its share capital by issuing up to 124,480 new shares as part of its employee share purchase program, enhancing its commitment to incentivize its workforce. This move aligns with the company’s broader mission to drive digitization through innovative software solutions in real estate and public administration sectors across the Nordic region.

For further insights into DE:57U0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.