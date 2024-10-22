Spindox S.P.A to Showcase at Next Gems 2024

Spindox S.P.A (IT:SPN) has released an update.

Spindox S.P.A, a leading company in frontier technology consulting, will engage with the financial community at the Next Gems Conference 2024 at Borsa Italiana in Milan. The event aims to connect mid-cap companies like Spindox with the financial world, highlighting their role in innovation through technology consulting and research. Spindox’s participation underscores its growing influence in the tech sector, with a notable CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2023.

