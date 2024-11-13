SpiderPlus Reports Loss Amidst Expansion Efforts

SpiderPlus & Co. (JP:4192) has released an update.

SpiderPlus & Co., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported a net loss of ¥468 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, amid its effort to consolidate financial statements with the establishment of SPIDERPLUS VIETNAM CO., LTD. Despite the loss, the company maintained its forecast for the full year, highlighting its strategy to integrate its new subsidiary into its operations.

For further insights into JP:4192 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.