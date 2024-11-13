News & Insights

SpiderPlus Reports Loss Amidst Expansion Efforts

November 13, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

SpiderPlus & Co. (JP:4192) has released an update.

SpiderPlus & Co., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported a net loss of ¥468 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, amid its effort to consolidate financial statements with the establishment of SPIDERPLUS VIETNAM CO., LTD. Despite the loss, the company maintained its forecast for the full year, highlighting its strategy to integrate its new subsidiary into its operations.

