SpiderPlus & Co. Sees Strong Revenue Growth

November 13, 2024 — 02:25 am EST

SpiderPlus & Co. (JP:4192) has released an update.

SpiderPlus & Co. reported a robust 28% year-on-year increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to 4.2 billion yen, with expectations to reach 4.6 to 4.7 billion yen by year-end, while significantly reducing operating losses. The company is capitalizing on the growing demand for digital transformation among enterprise clients and anticipates further expansion into small and medium enterprises. This strategic focus is expected to drive SpiderPlus towards achieving monthly profitability in October 2024.

