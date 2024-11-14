SpiderPlus & Co. Sees Strong Growth in 2024

SpiderPlus & Co. (JP:4192) has released an update.

SpiderPlus & Co. anticipates a significant increase in digital transformation demand following new regulations and rising industry costs, contributing to a notable improvement in their financial performance for Q3 FY2024. The company’s annual recurring revenue reached 4.2 billion yen, marking a 28% increase quarter-over-quarter, and operating losses have been halved. Looking forward, SpiderPlus & Co. projects continued growth with year-end ARR expected to reach up to 4.7 billion yen.

