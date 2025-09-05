SPG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/9/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/9/25, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $2.15, payable on 9/30/25. As a percentage of SPG's recent stock price of $181.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when SPG shares open for trading on 9/9/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SPG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.74% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPG's low point in its 52 week range is $136.34 per share, with $190.135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $183.99.

In Friday trading, Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

