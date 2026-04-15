SPFF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, SPFF's low point in its 52 week range is $8.4277 per share, with $9.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.27.
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Also see: Top Dividends
Funds Holding EXPI
Metals Channel
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