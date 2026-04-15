SPFF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (Symbol: SPFF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.24, changing hands as high as $9.29 per share. Global X SuperIncome Preferred shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPFF's low point in its 52 week range is $8.4277 per share, with $9.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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