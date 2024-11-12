Spey Resources Announces New Options and Financial Moves

Spey Resources (TSE:SPEY) has released an update.

Spey Resources Corp. has secured a 100% interest in a Nova Scotia exploration property through an option agreement, which involves cash payments and common stock issuance. The company has also raised $380,000 through a private placement and is settling $153,500 of debt by issuing shares to preserve cash for working capital.

