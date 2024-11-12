Spey Resources Announces New Options and Financial Moves

Spey Resources (TSE:SPEY) has released an update.
Spey Resources Corp. has secured a 100% interest in a Nova Scotia exploration property through an option agreement, which involves cash payments and common stock issuance. The company has also raised $380,000 through a private placement and is settling $153,500 of debt by issuing shares to preserve cash for working capital.
For further insights into TSE:SPEY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Win the “Server Recession”?
- Layoff Notices Land at Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- M&A News: Verizon (NYSE:VZ) Is One Step Closer to Buying Frontier
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.