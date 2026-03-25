SPEU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (Symbol: SPEU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.80, changing hands as high as $51.09 per share. SPDR Portfolio Europe shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPEU's low point in its 52 week range is $38.99 per share, with $56.455 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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