Spenda Limited’s Strong Quarter and Strategic Growth

Spenda Limited reported a record quarter with cash receipts from customers hitting $1.92 million, marking a 157% increase from the previous year. The company completed its acquisition of Limepay, enhancing its B2B payment solutions and expanding its growth potential. With the launch of SwiftStatement and strategic acquisitions, Spenda is poised for accelerated growth in the coming year.

