Spectur Limited Hosts Live Investor Briefing on Q1 Performance

Spectur Limited, a leading provider of solar-powered security and AI solutions, is hosting an engaging live investor briefing to discuss its Q1 performance and future prospects. Managing Director Gerard Dyson will address pre-submitted questions and participate in a live Q&A session, offering insights into the company’s innovative offerings. With nearly 30 employees and a robust presence across Australia and New Zealand, Spectur continues to service over 600 customers with its cutting-edge camera systems.

