Spectrum Brands, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Spectrum Brands, Inc. (SPB) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.1 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $0.9 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $708.9 million from $675.7 million last year.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.1 Mln. vs. $0.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $708.9 Mln vs. $675.7 Mln last year.

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