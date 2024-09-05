Spectris To Buy Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics From AVL List For EUR 133.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L), a supplier of precision instrumentation and controls, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbH from AVL List GmbH for 133.5 million euros or 112.2 million pounds.

The acquisition is subject to customary completion conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close around the end of the year.

Graz, Austria-based Piezocryst is a provider of piezoelectric sensors, specialising in high-precision pressure sensors and accelerometers for demanding applications. Piezocryst is expected to generate sales of 27.5 million euros or 23.1 million pounds in 2024 and an EBITDA margin of around 30%.

The acquisition is immediately accretive to both Spectris Dynamics and Group margins. The combination is expected to generate an additional 4.8 million euros or 4.0 million pounds of EBITDA from synergies by 2027.

Following the purchase, Piezocryst will join the Spectris Dynamics Division and be integrated into the HBK business, expanding HBK's existing product range.

The company expects that Piezocryst sensing technology will enhance Spectris Dynamics customer offering across the automotive, aerospace & defence, energy and industrial markets. Piezocryst will also benefit from leveraging HBK's global sales and service network.?

For Spectris, the acquisition is strongly aligned with its strategy for Spectris Dynamics to create a premium pressure and vibration sensing offering, building on the previous acquisitions of Dytran and MicroStrain.

