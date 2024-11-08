Spectral Medical Advances with Tigris Trial Progress

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) has released an update.

Spectral Medical has made significant strides in its Tigris trial, enrolling 135 out of 150 patients, despite challenges like Hurricane Helene affecting supply chains. The company has secured $11 million in funding, ensuring it can complete the trial by early 2025 and work towards potential FDA approval.

