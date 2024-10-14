News & Insights

Spectral AI Appoints Michael DiMaio As Chairman

October 14, 2024 — 06:24 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Spectral AI Inc. (MDAI) announced that it appointed its Founder, Michael DiMaio, as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Michael DiMaio, the founder of Spectral AI in 2009, served as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board from 2011 to 2020. He currently holds the Chief of Staff position at Baylor Scott & White and he has more than 30 years of experience in cardiothoracic surgery. DiMaio specializes in advanced cardiovascular and thoracic procedures and oversees more than 650 physicians within the organization.

