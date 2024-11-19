Spectra7 and Keysight Showcase 800Gbps Interconnects

Spectra7 Micro (TSE:SEV) has released an update.

Spectra7 Microsystems and Keysight Technologies are set to showcase advanced performance testing of 800Gbps Active Copper Interconnects at the SC24 conference. The demonstration will feature Spectra7’s cutting-edge silicon technology alongside Keysight’s high-speed Ethernet test system, highlighting significant advancements in AI and data center connectivity.

