News & Insights

Stocks

Spectra7 and Keysight Showcase 800Gbps Interconnects

November 19, 2024 — 09:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Spectra7 Micro (TSE:SEV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Spectra7 Microsystems and Keysight Technologies are set to showcase advanced performance testing of 800Gbps Active Copper Interconnects at the SC24 conference. The demonstration will feature Spectra7’s cutting-edge silicon technology alongside Keysight’s high-speed Ethernet test system, highlighting significant advancements in AI and data center connectivity.

For further insights into TSE:SEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPVNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.